At least 11 smuggled into Germany in five seater car

An 18-year-old man without a driving licence allegedly smuggled at least 11 people into the Germany's Bavaria in a five seater car.



According to the passengers, there was even also a family of four in the vehicle when it was near the Hungarian border, the German Federal Police reported on Monday. The family allegedly drove off alone on Saturday after an argument about the seating situation. The whereabouts of the family is unclear.



The remaining 11 people had to wait in a forest and were later taken further, the police added.



The people smuggled were Turkish and Syrian citizens, according to the statement.



The suspected smuggler was detained by German Federal Police during checks near the Bavarian town of Kiefersfelden near the border with Austria and was remanded in custody.



The 18-year-old, reportedly a Syrian citizen, was himself illegally in Germany and was allegedly acting on behalf of a smuggling organization.



He is being investigated for smuggling foreigners under life-threatening and inhuman conditions, attempted illegal entry and driving without a licence.



One of the smuggled people did not want asylum and was transferred to the Austrian police.



