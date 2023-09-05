Algerian foreign minister set to arrive in Türkiye on 3-day visit

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf will arrive in Türkiye on Wednesday for a three-day visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Attaf will co-chair the second meeting of the Joint Planning Group established to monitor the implementation of decisions taken at the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council on May 16, 2022.

At the time, as many as 15 agreements were signed in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdooğan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Ankara.

Attaf will be received by President Erdooğan and parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus, and will also meet Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"These discussions will cover not only our bilateral relations with Algeria, but also regional and international issues," the ministry said.