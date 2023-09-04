News World EU condemns Russian attacks ahead of grain deal meeting

DPA WORLD Published September 04,2023

The European Union on Monday condemned recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and called on Moscow to reinstate the deal to safely ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.



Attacking facilities for exporting Ukrainian grain shows again how Russia's actions are fuelling global food prices and putting millions of vulnerable people around the world at risk, a spokesman for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in Brussels.



Russia's action are of "heinous nature," as Moscow was benefiting from higher world market prices on the one hand and from the fact that it was currently exporting more grain itself on the other, the spokesman said.



Russia recently targeted facilities for the export of Ukrainian grain including port infrastructure in the Danube delta, according to the spokesman.



