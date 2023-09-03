Ukraine says Russian drones attack port infrastructure in Odesa region

Ukraine on Sunday accused Russia of attacking civilian infrastructure in the southern Odesa region.

Oleg Kiper, the head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram that the Russian military carried out an overnight drone attack on the civilian infrastructure for 3.5 hours, injuring two civilian workers .

Kiper said that Ukraine's air defense systems also shot down 22 Russian drones.

A statement from the Ukrainian Air Force Command also said that Russia used 25 drones in the attack on the Odesa region.





