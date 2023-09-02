UKRAINES OWN WEAPONS CAN HIT TARGETS IN RUSSIA 1,500 KILOMETRES AWAY

Ukraine is now able to reach targets in Russian territory that are 1,500 kilometres away using its own weapons, according to an official from Kiev.



Such distant targets are no longer a difficulty because Ukraine has been developing its missile and drone programme for some time, the secretary for the National Council for Security and Defence, Olexiy Danilov told Ukrainian radio.



The weapons used on Russian territory were of Ukrainian origin, he said, referring to attacks on Russian military targets, made in the course of Kiev's efforts to repel the Kremlin's forces in the war that began more than 18 months ago.



He referred to Ukraine's missile programme, in place since 2020, and also the fact that many companies are now involved in drone production. "All this will bring results," he said in a broadcast on Friday evening.



The Ukrainian armed forces are able to hit targets not only at distances of 700 kilometres, but "even at 1,000 to 1,500 kilometres."



Kiev is only attacking military targets, Danilov underlined.



