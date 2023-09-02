Sweden uninvites Russian ambassador to Nobel Prize ceremonies

The Nobel Foundation revoked its decision to invite Russia's ambassador to Sweden to the Nobel Prize ceremonies following harsh criticism from Swedish politicians.



"We ... choose to repeat last year's exception to regular practice - that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm," the foundation announced in Stockholm on Saturday.



At the same time, the organization defended its earlier inclusion of Moscow's representative. It is considered "importantand right to reach out as widely as possible with the values andmessages that the Nobel Prize stands for," the statement said.



Last year, a clear political message was sent by awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights fighters from Russia and Belarus, as well as Ukrainians involved in documenting Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the foundation said.



But the "strong reaction" in Sweden had threatened to overshadow that message, the statement added with regard to the sudden U-turn.



Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson criticized the invitation on Friday and several senior Swedish politicians said they would stay away from the occasion if the Russian ambassador attended.



The Nobel Prizes for Literature, Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics will be awarded in Stockholm on December 10.



The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded on the same day by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. All ambassadors would be invited "as before" to that event, the foundation said.

