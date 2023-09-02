Russian Defence Ministry says Kerch Bridge sea drone attack thwarted

Russia says it has repelled a naval drone attack on the Crimea bridge.



"The Ukrainian naval drone was detected and destroyed in time in the waters of the Black Sea," the Defence Ministry in Moscow announced late on Friday night on its Telegram channel.



According to the statement, the attack took place late on Friday evening. The information could not be independently verified.



Russia has been waging a war on Ukraine for around 18 months. Taking back the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, is a major goal of Ukraine's national defence.



The bridge from the Russian mainland to Crimea is important for supplying the peninsula as well as Russian troops in the south of Ukraine. The bridge has therefore been attacked several times by Kiev.



Satellite images show that Russia has protected part of the bridge with a barrier of scuttled ships. Observers say this is intended as protection against possible Ukrainian attacks with naval drones.



