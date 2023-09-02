Pope praises Mongolia, subtly comments on neighbours Russia, China

Pope Francis praised Mongolia's promotion of peace and religious freedom in an address to government and civil society representatives on Saturday, during the first day of his historic visit to the country locked between Russia and China.



He also commented subtly on Mongolia's larger neighbours during his speech, on the first day of official appointments.



The pope praised Mongolia's efforts to halt nuclear proliferation and present itself to the world as a country free of nuclear weapons.



Mongolia plays a "significant role in the heart of the great Asian continent" because of its commitment to human rights and diplomacy, the pope said.



In his speech, he also mentioned the abolition of the death penalty as "another wise element that is noteworthy."



His comments particularly concerning religious freedom were interpreted by some as a comment to Mongolia's towering neighbours.



Pope Francis reached Ulaanbaatar on Friday, marking the first time that a Catholic Pope has visited Mongolia for a long-awaited trip to what he called the "heart of Asia."



Francis is set to stay in Mongolia until Monday. After an overnight flight, he had scheduled a day of rest on Friday.



Mongolia has a relatively small Catholic community, with around 1,500 Catholics and a total of 25 priests among the more than 3 million inhabitants. The country's main religions are Buddhism and Shamanism. A core part of his trip is therefore also about dialogue between the religions.



The small democratic state, flanked by superpowers Russia and China, is geographically important for the Pope, especially as he has been a vocal arbiter of peace in Russia's war on Ukraine.



