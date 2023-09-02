London: Russia risks splitting forces amid efforts in east and south

As Moscow's troops simultaneously try to repel the Ukrainian counteroffensive in southern Ukraine and also attack in the east, they are at risk of splitting their forces, according to British assessments.



Russia is continuing to advace on Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine, trying to force Kiev to divide to split its units between the south and the east, the British Ministry of Defence said, citing intelligence.



"Given that Russia has made modest gains near Kupyansk since the Ukrainian counter-offensive began in June, they are highly likely seeking to capitalise on this these by continuing to resource the axis," the statement said.



However, Russia itself may be forced by this to split its forces to prevent a Ukraine breakthrough in the south on the Orikhiv axis.



Ukrainian forces have reached the first Russian main defence line there, despite the efforts of the Russian Airborne Forces and 58th Combined Arms Army to halt them, according to the analysis.



Britain's Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily updates on the course of the war since it was launched by Moscow in February 2022. The Kremlin dismisses these as disinformation.



