China appreciates Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts on Black Sea grain deal, says envoy

China's ambassador to Türkiye Liu Shaobin on Friday welcomed Ankara's diplomatic efforts for the restoration of the Black Sea grain deal.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, Liu said China's stance towards the initiative is clear, and the parties should establish a dialogue to ensure international food security.

Regarding the forthcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Russia, the ambassador hoped the two leaders would solve the issue.

Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in Russia's coastal city of Sochi on Monday for the revival of the July 2022 agreement.

Türkiye continues its efforts to revive the deal, and says that there is no alternative to the initiative.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the pact, brokered by Türkiye and the UN to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after Moscow's "special military operation" in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations, and there are restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance on shipments of its own food and fertilizer exports.

Liu acknowledged that some of Russia's demands and concerns within the scope of the deal were not fully met.

Emphasizing that Türkiye always strives to advance consultation by displaying a balanced stance, Liu said Beijing is ready to strengthen the dialogue by coordinating with Ankara and to make efforts to solve problems, including those that arise in the international supply chain.

CHINA'S TIES WITH TÜRKİYE



Both China and Türkiye reached a broad agreement on developing strategic cooperation, the ambassador said.

Deepening bilateral cooperation in every field is important not only for the benefit of the two countries, but also for the region and the international community, Liu added.

He suggested that relations between Türkiye and China should be taken to a higher level in a comprehensive manner.

Liu said China's aid to Türkiye after the Feb. 6 earthquakes is testament to the friendship between the two countries.

The envoy said that during his visit to Türkiye in July, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held "fruitful and comprehensive" talks both with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and Erdoğan.

Diplomatic relations between the Türkiye and China were established in 1971. Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of strategic cooperation in 2010.
























