US adds 187,000 jobs in August, higher than estimates

The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, higher than market estimates, while the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8%, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

The market expectation for nonfarm payrolls was a gain of 170,000 in August.

Job additions for July were revised down by 30,000, from 187,000 to 157,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate, on the other hand, rose 0.3 percentage points to 3.8% in August, from 3.5% in July.

The market estimate for the figure was to come in at 3.5%.

The number of unemployed people increased by 514,000 to reach 6.4 million in August.