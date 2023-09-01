KREMLIN VOICES CONCERN OVER UKS ARMS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN UKRAINE

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Britain's plans to build an arms production facility in Ukraine will not contribute to the settlement of the conflict.

Peskov said at a news conference in Moscow that Russia views the announcement about the start of the BAE Systems company's work in Ukraine negatively.

According to him, the appearance of an arms producer in Ukraine "cannot fundamentally change the situation," but it "will not contribute to defusing tensions and resolving the conflict around Ukraine."

He also warned that any facilities for the production of weapons, particularly if these weapons are fired at Russia, would become the focus of the country's military.

On Thursday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Charles Woodburn, CEO of the largest British defense sector corporation BAE Systems in Kyiv, and announced the start of the company's work in Ukraine.