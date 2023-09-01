Jet ski tourists shot dead off coast of Algeria

The killed tourists were among four dual French-Moroccan citizens who set out on jet skis from the Saidia holiday resort in Morocco.

A third member of the group was arrested by the coast guard patrolling the closed border between the two states.

The incident in Morocco sparked outrage after a fisherman posted a video of lifeless bodies floating in the sea.

The border between Algeria and Morocco was closed in 1994, and Algeria severed ties two years ago.

According to AFP news agency, Mohamed Kissi was the only one who returned to Morocco from the group of four. He said they got lost and ran out of fuel.

The person who lost his brother said, "We were lost but continued until we found ourselves in Algeria. We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian boat approached us, and the people on board fired at us. Thankfully, I wasn't shot, but they killed my brother and friend. They arrested my other friend. My brother and friend were hit by 5 bullets. My other friend was also shot."

A man named Smail Snabe, who was arrested by the Algerian coast guard, reportedly appeared before a prosecutor on Wednesday, but no details were provided.

The spokesperson for the Moroccan government refused to comment on the attack, stating to AFP that it was a "judicial matter."

There has been no statement from Algeria yet.