JAPANS PRIME MINISTER EATS FISH TO PROVE SAFETY

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, along with three cabinet ministers, dined on seafood sourced from the waters off the Fukushima coast, where Japan had discharged treated radioactive wastewater from its power plants.

Their intention was to alleviate concerns regarding the quality and safety of the food.

Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura stated:

"It is important to demonstrate safety based on scientific evidence and actively communicate this information both within and outside Japan."

During a lunch meeting, the ministers enjoyed sashimi made from flounder, octopus, and sea bass, accompanied by rice harvested from Fukushima. Their goal was to address health apprehensions and promote awareness of the food's safety, both domestically and internationally.