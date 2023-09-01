Colombian President Petro accuses businessmen of financing government overthrow aspirants

Speaking to the people in the town of El Salado, affiliated with the Bolivar region of the country, Petro stated that there was an attempt to initiate a new era of violence but emphasized that the people would not allow it.

Petro noted the following:

"There are those who dream of overthrowing our government. They are collecting money from certain prominent Spanish businessmen. They want to go to Spain to see how the government collapsed. Do not even entertain the thought of doing this, as it would initiate a new cycle of violence. As I will tell you, do not be foolish because this has already happened and repeated in Colombian history, and we know what will happen."

Without revealing the names of the businessmen involved, Petro had previously reported plans for a "soft coup" against him by various sectors and opposition figures in recent months.