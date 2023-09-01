Australia battles warmest winter

Australia recorded its hottest winter ever on Friday.

Data from the Bureau of Meteorology shows this winter had the highest average temperature since national records began in 1910, at 1.53 Celsius (34.75 Fahrenheit) above the long-term average.

Focusing on Western Australia and parts of the southeast, Karl Braganza, the climate services manager at the Bureau of Meteorology, estimates that there are hot days in most regions this spring, according to the statement released by the website of the MET office.

"This spring, the forecast shows most areas have a high chance of below-average rainfall, and many areas have an increased chance of an arid spring," he said.

The statement stressed that Australia faces the threat of dangerous and destructive fires during spring.

It added that people in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia must prepare and review their bushfire plans since fire agencies have identified an elevated fire risk this spring.