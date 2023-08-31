News World Zelensky to crack down on corruption in draft examinations

Published August 31,2023

The Ukrainian authorities are to crack down on corruption in the drafting of men for military service, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.



All cases of draft exemptions for alleged unfitness for service since the beginning of the war where there are suspicions of bribes will be investigated, Zelensky said in his evening video address on Wednesday, following discussions by the Security Council earlier in the day.



Zelensky reported that $3,000 to $15,000 had been paid in bribes for exemption from military service. Separate checks are carried out if someone has left the country after a suspicious decision by the draft board.



In view of the Russian war, all men in Ukraine are obliged to do military service. Many volunteer to join the army to fight against the invaders. Others, however, buy their way out of military service or pay bribes to border officials in order to leave the country.



Zelensky has already replaced all the heads of the draft boards because of the corruption.
































