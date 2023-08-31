News World Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine needs 160 combat jets

DPA WORLD Published August 31,2023

Ukraine needs around 100 more combat jets than the number pledged thus far, President Volodymyr Zelensky says.



"For an effective air force we need a total of around 160 combat jets," Zelensky said in a television interview with Portugal's national public broadcaster. This would effectively prevent Russia from dominating Ukrainian airspace.



Zelensky said Ukraine had received pledges for 50 or 60 U.S.-made F-16s from various European countries. Air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat earlier said the country needed around 128 F-16s.



Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have pledged F-16s to Ukraine.



























