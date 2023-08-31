 Contact Us
Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine needs 160 combat jets

Zelensky emphasized the need for approximately 160 combat jets to establish a robust air force, stating, "For an effective air force, we need a total of around 160 combat jets." He highlighted that this number is crucial to prevent Russia from gaining control over Ukrainian airspace, speaking during a television interview with Portugal's national public broadcaster.

Published August 31,2023
Ukraine needs around 100 more combat jets than the number pledged thus far, President Volodymyr Zelensky says.

Zelensky said Ukraine had received pledges for 50 or 60 U.S.-made F-16s from various European countries. Air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat earlier said the country needed around 128 F-16s.

Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have pledged F-16s to Ukraine.