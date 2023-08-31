US urges American citizens to immediately depart from Haiti

The US issued a strong advisory on Wednesday urging all American citizens to promptly depart from Haiti.

"Given the current security situation and infrastructure challenges, U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible via commercial or private transport," the State Department said in a release.

The department also recommended that US citizens use extreme caution in traveling around the country and avoid demonstrations and large gatherings of people.

In late July, Washington issued a "Do not travel to Haiti" warning citing kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and poor healthcare infrastructure. The department also ordered the departure of family members of US government employees and non-emergency US government personnel.

Gang violence in recent years has plunged the Caribbean nation into an unprecedented crisis. Gangs control 80% of the capital Port-au-Prince, which is home to 3 million people who are exposed to rape, torture and kidnappings. Local nonprofit groups have documented 539 kidnappings since January.

Since the beginning of this year, more than 2,400 people in Haiti have reportedly lost their lives in violence involving gangs.

Earlier this month, an American nurse and her daughter were freed two weeks after they were kidnapped in Haiti.













