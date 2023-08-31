Russia says Ukrainian drone destroyed near Moscow

A Ukrainian drone was detected and destroyed by Russian air defences while on its way to Moscow early Thursday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.Sobyanin, citing preliminary information, said there were no casualties or damage.



The Russian Defence Ministry said the unmanned vehicle was brought down to the south-east of the capital city, in the Voskresensky district of the greater Moscow region.



Moscow media reported fresh delays in air traffic at the capital's airports on Thursday. There have been repeated disruptions to take-offs and landings in recent days because of the risks posed by drones.



Ukraine has been stepping up small-scale drone attacks inside Russia.



Kiev sent a wave of drones deep into western Russia on Wednesday, some of them brought down by anti-aircraft units as they made their way to Moscow.



Other drones struck military transport aircraft stationed at an airport in Russia's north-western Pskov region, which borders Latvia and Estonia.



Ukraine is defending itself against Russia's 18-month full-scale military invasion that has unleashed widespread death and destruction.











