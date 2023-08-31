LEBANON DEMANDS IMMEDIATE HALT TO ISRAELS ONGOING VIOLATIONS

According to a report from Lebanon's official news agency NNA, Berri received Senior Advisor for Energy and Infrastructure of the U.S., Amos Hochstein, and the U.S. Ambassador to Beirut, Dorothy Shea, at his office in the capital city of Beirut.

During the meeting, Berri and Hochstein discussed the situation in Lebanon, including the presidency which has been vacant since October 31, 2022, the ongoing drilling operations in the gas field within Lebanon's territorial waters, and the general state of the country.

In the meeting with the U.S. delegation, Berri called for a halt to Israel's violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which safeguards the protection of Lebanon's southern borders. He emphasized Lebanon's determination to uphold its sovereignty over all of its territory.

Hochstein remarked that he had a very constructive meeting with Berri.

Advisor Hochstein, part of Biden's team, will continue his discussions in Beirut tomorrow as well.

Hochstein's visit to Beirut is reportedly aimed at addressing the tension along the "Blue Line," the border monitored by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) between Lebanon and Israel since April 2023.