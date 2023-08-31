Four-legged Turkish family is surprising everyone

The Ulaş family, who walk on their hands and feet, became the subject of research by evolutionary psychologist Nicholas Humphrey from the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom. Focusing on unraveling the family's secret, the scientist explained that this trait has not been observed in modern humans before.

The first person to bring the Ulaş family into the spotlight was Professor Dr. Üner Tan, a faculty member at Çukurova University and a member of the Turkish Academy of Sciences.



According to Üner Tan's account, the initial cause of the syndrome could be genetic, possibly resulting from consanguineous marriages. Secondly, environmental factors were considered. The third possibility was malnutrition. However, no theory led to a definitive conclusion.

Psychologist Nicholas Humphrey was determined to closely monitor the family and unravel their secrets. Humphrey's initial observation was that out of 18 children, 12 were healthy and 6 walked on all fours.