Five rail workers killed in Italy after being hit by train

According to news reports in the Italian press, a train struck workers conducting maintenance on the Torino-Milano railway line near the Brandizzo Station last night. In the accident, 5 workers lost their lives.

The accident occurred as railway workers were conducting track maintenance and renewal on platform 1, and it was determined that the train was traveling at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour at the moment of the accident.

Following the accident, it was reported that the train involved in the collision with the workers was held on the tracks for on-site investigation, leading to the suspension of suburban services on the Torino-Milano line.

Meanwhile, an announcement from the Italian State Railways (RFI) company expressed deep sorrow for the accident. It was stated that the train involved in the collision was not on a commercial service and the maintenance workers were employees of an external contractor.