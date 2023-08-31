Azerbaijan Sends 40 tons aid for Armenian residents of Karabakh region

Azerbaijan's aid to Armenian citizens in Karabakh continues. Most recently, Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sent a food aid consisting of 40 tons of flour for Armenians living in Karabakh.

Novruz Aslan, the President of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, announced that the trucks would use the Aghdam-Stepanakert route.

Aslan stated that they hoped this humanitarian step would be positively received by the international community and the Armenians in Stepanakert.

He also mentioned that they would continue providing assistance to Armenians in Karabakh if needed.

The trucks loaded with food aid reached the Russian checkpoint on the Aghdam-Stepanakert road.

However, due to the Russian military officials requesting time for passage, the teams spent the night in tents they had set up in the area.

Azerbaijan suggests using the Aghdam route for transporting goods from Armenia to Stepanakert.

The restriction on the Lachin-Stepanakert road is justified by Azerbaijan with incidents of firing from Armenia at Azerbaijani border guards and the transportation of goods with vehicles from the International Red Cross.

Baku, emphasizing that unauthorized transportation will not be allowed, suggests the Aghdam-Stepanakert road for shipments to the Armenian population in Karabakh.