China backs early settlement of Palestinian issue: Minister

China said Tuesday that the Middle East has never been the "backyard of any major power" as it expressed its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab nations.

Beijing's renewed support to Arab countries came during a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Adel Al Asoomi, the speaker of the Arab Parliament, who is currently visiting China, said a statement by China's Foreign Ministry.

China supports the "just and reasonable settlement of the Palestinian issue at an early date," Wang told the visiting Arab delegation.

"China will continue to stand for peace, stability and justice, uphold the principle of equality between countries regardless of their size, not interfering in the internal affairs of other nations, promote democratization in international relations, advocate for multilateralism, and oppose unilateral hegemony," he said.

"The Middle East has never been the backyard of any major power, and the future and destiny of the region should be in the hands of the countries and the people of the region," Wang told Al Asoomi.















