On Monday, the United States issued a resolute condemnation of the ongoing persecution of Crimean Tatars carried out by Russia.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the gravity of the situation, saying, "The U.S. strongly denounces the persistent persecution of Crimean Tatars by the authorities of the Russian occupation, which has now escalated with a fresh wave of widespread arrests and detentions."

Blinken emphasized the imperative for Russia to cease its oppressive actions against the Crimean Tatars and put an end to its unlawful occupation of Ukraine. He also called for the immediate release of all individuals imprisoned on political grounds within the region.

The Crimean Peninsula was seized by Russian forces in February 2014, leading to its formal incorporation into the Russian Federation as two distinct federal entities the following month, a move that sparked international controversy. Among the affected population, the Crimean Tatars have borne the brunt of persecution, prompting widespread condemnation from numerous nations and bodies including Turkey, the European Union, the United States, and the United Nations General Assembly.

The annexation of Crimea continues to be regarded as illegal by the international community, further contributing to the collective call for an end to the oppression faced by the Crimean Tatars.