Russian government says Ukrainian drones shot down south of Moscow

Russia has again repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on its territory, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.



Russian air defences destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the Tula region, about 150 kilometres south of Moscow, the ministry said in a post. The information could not be independently verified.



Moscow has reported similar drone attacks multiple times over the past few weeks, blaming Kiev.



Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for 18 months with Western help. Moscow has been using Iranian-made Shahed drones to bombard the neighbouring country for months.



