Germany monitors ongoing spread of Russian disinformation about Ukranian war

Germany's Interior Ministry has said it has seen no let up in Russian attempts to spread disinformation about Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.



"The familiar narratives are still being spread and current topics are being taken up. In doing so, Russia continues to rely on a complex network of state or state-controlled actors," an interior ministry spokesman in Berlin told dpa.



Social media platforms such as Telegram are used for this purpose, according to the government task force for the coordination of the ministries and the security authorities.



A year ago, the ministry had expressed concern about fake and deceptively genuine-looking media websites with pro-Russian disinformation around the Ukraine war. Fake accounts were spreading fake web presences simulating established news sites on social media.



The ministry continues to take the "threat of foreign influence and manipulation" very seriously and is resolutely countering it, the spokesman said.



Actors spreading disinformation aim to influence public opinion in Germany and other countries, to aggravate conflicts in society, and to fuel mistrust in state institutions and government actions.



"Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, there has been an increase in Russian disinformation in Germany," the spokesman said.



"The focus continues to be on measures to identify Russian narratives, to strengthen proactive, transparent and fact-based communication, and to increase societal resilience against threats from the information space," the spokesman elaborated.



He said the analytical capabilities of the intelligence services would also be strengthened.



