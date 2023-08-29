BEIJING CALLS FOR MUTUAL RESPECT AHEAD OF BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARYS VISIT TO CHINA

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit China on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, "James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK, will pay an official visit to China on August 30," the ministry said in a statement.

Cleverly will be the first British foreign secretary to visit China in five years.

During the visit, according to ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, the two sides will have in-depth communication on China-UK relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

"We hope that the UK will work together with China to uphold the spirit of mutual respect, have in-depth exchanges, enhance understanding, and promote the stable development of bilateral relations," the state-run Global Times quoted him as saying.

The spokesman said China and the UK bear the common responsibility of promoting world peace, stability and development.

The British government in a statement said Cleverly "is travelling to Beijing to strengthen channels of communication to further and protect British interests."

The foreign secretary will hold bilateral meetings with his Chinese counterpart Wang, and Vice President Han Zheng, it added.

"It is important we manage our relationship with China across a range of issues," Cleverly said. "No significant global problem-from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic instability to nuclear proliferation-can be solved without China."













