Sweden charges man with spying for Russia on Sweden and the US

On Monday, Swedish prosecutors formally charged an individual with espionage against Sweden and the United States on behalf of Russia, as indicated in the presented indictment.

In November of the preceding year, law enforcement apprehended the suspect on the outskirts of Stockholm, along with a second individual who was subsequently released.

The accused is facing charges related to extensive unauthorized intelligence operations targeting both nations during the period spanning from 2013 to 2022, as detailed in the indictment.