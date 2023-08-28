Russian man faces trial in Sweden suspected of spying for Moscow

A Russian-born man living in Sweden is to face trial on allegations of having procured information for the Russian state for many years, according to a court statement on Monday.



The prosecution accuses the man of intelligence activities targeting Sweden and the US, the Stockholm district court said.



The trial is due to begin on September 4, with some of the hearings to be held behind closed doors. If found guilty, the defendant, 60, could face several years in prison.



The accused is alleged to have secretly and fraudulently obtained technical information from the West for the Russian state and the Russian military intelligence service GRU, aided by his company, between 2013 and 2022.



The accused is a Russian-Swedish dual national. He denies the charges.



The man and his wife were arrested in the Stockholm area in November 2022 after an extensive police operation involving two military helicopters.



The suspect has been held in custody since then. The charges against his wife were dropped.



Investigators seized dozens of data storage devices and other evidence at the couple's home.



In a similar case in Sweden, a 47-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison for spying for Russia in 2021. He was found guilty by a court in Gothenburg of obtaining trade secrets from truck manufacturer Scania and passing them on to a Russian embassy employee.











