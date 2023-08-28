Russia thwarts drone attack attempts on Moscow and Bryansk regions from Kiev

In a press release issued by the ministry, it was specified that during the late hours of the night, Kiev attempted to launch drone attacks on Russian territories. The statement indicated that "2 drones were downed within the airspace of the Bryansk region by the air defense system."

Another official announcement from the ministry revealed that around 04:30 today, an attempt by Ukraine to launch a drone attack on Moscow was thwarted. It was reported that a drone within the airspace of the Lyubertsy city in the Moscow region was destroyed.

Sergey Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, shared in a social media post that initial assessments following the drone's downing in Lyubertsy towards Moscow indicated no loss of life or significant damage. He mentioned that emergency services were active at the scene.

Additionally, according to a report from Tass News Agency's aviation services, Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports temporarily suspended takeoffs and landings during the night but resumed operations approximately 1 hour later.