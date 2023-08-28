Russia 'highly likely' to have cancelled military drill, says London

Russia has likely cancelled a major military exercise planned for September, according to an assessment by Britain's Ministry of Defence.



The ZAPAD 23 exercise, meaning "West," was supposed to have been the culmination of the military training year, the ministry said in its latest post on the war on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



The previous ZAPAD 21 operation was the largest Russian exercise since Soviet times, the analysis said.



Russia has likely cancelled ZAPAD 23 because too few soldiers and equipment are available, the ministry said. The leadership may also be wary of being criticized for running such an exercise during wartime, it said.



London has published the updates online since the war began in February 2022. Moscow has dismissed the bulletins as disinformation.











