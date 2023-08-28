First Syriac library of Türkiye in Mardin

At the opening ceremony of the Beth ShauSyriac Library, attended by Midyat Deputy Mayor Mehmet Sait Baş, President of the Ancient Syriac Culture Association Yusuf Begtaş, Mardin Museum Director Gani Tarkan, Syriac community members, and guests, held in the village of Anıtlı, one of the oldest religious centers in the Tur Abdin region, Yusuf Bektaş, President of the Ancient Syriac Culture Association, delivered a speech.

He mentioned that Türkiye's first Syriac Library was opened in the historical Anıtlı Village, located within the Midyat District of Mardin.

Bektaş emphasized that Anıtlı Village, affiliated with Midyat, has demonstrated its success by being included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List and subsequently becoming part of a project by the UN World Tourism Organization.

He stated, "As part of the project, another initiative aimed at the development of Anıtlı and enhancing awareness about the village was the establishment of Türkiye's first and only private Syriac Library within the Maryam Ana Monastery, with a compilation of 2,130 books.

The opening of the library received approval from the Mardin Governorate. With the official approval from the Governorate, the first and only private Syriac Library gained formal recognition. The library is a collaborative effort supported and developed by the local community and Syriac people living abroad."