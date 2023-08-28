The Nord Stream pipelines, which transport natural gas from Russia to Europe, suffered damage due to explosions in September 2022.

Numerous allegations were made regarding the explosions, and most recently, the issue was discussed in the German media.

Der Spiegel magazine and public broadcaster ZDF claimed that the attacks on the pipelines were carried out by a 6-member Ukrainian Special Commando team.

Approximately 20 international journalists interviewed intelligence officers, security agencies, and bureaucrats from various countries.

The article asserted that all evidence pointed to the Ukrainian group as being responsible for the sabotage.

It was also reported that Dutch intelligence had informed German intelligence before the attack took place.

However, it was mentioned that despite the warnings, Germany did not take precautions to protect the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Similar claims had previously appeared in the American press as well.

The New York Times newspaper, based on an intelligence report, indicated in its article that the evidence pointed to a pro-Ukraine group.