EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charles Michel

The European Union should get ready to admit new members from eastern Europe and the Balkans by 2030, EU chief Charles Michel argued Monday.

"To be credible, I believe we must talk about timing and homework," Michel said, addressing the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

"As we prepare the EU's next strategic agenda we must set ourselves a clear goal. I believe we must be ready, on both sides, by 2030, to enlarge."