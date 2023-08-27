Greek foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Sept. 5

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Sept. 5 for talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Gerapetritis will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, said a ministry statement.

Türkiye and Greece are two neighbors that for various reasons, have had bumpy relations for decades. Despite 2021 witnessing some improvement in ties, various issues persist.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has protested repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent years, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards peace.