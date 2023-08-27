FOX's publication of a map of Türkiye has triggered strong reactions, given the false news it spread during significant events, such as the 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş, referred to as the "disaster of the century." These events, combined with deceptive news during elections, led to perceptions tainted by misinformation.

In its content, FOX News depicted Türkiye within the "Middle East" on its map, a move that sparked controversy. Notably, the map excluded Istanbul from its representation of Türkiye.

Additionally, it's noteworthy that FOX, which now includes the digital broadcasting platform Disney Plus, faced pressure from the Armenian lobby resulting in the preemptive removal of the TV series "Atatürk" from airing. The decision to localize the series on FOX TV, despite a $8 million production investment, faced significant backlash, leading to revelations about the behind-the-scenes processes.

The involvement of the chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) in this scandalous suppression revealed the individual's connections to terrorist groups. In an attempt to mitigate the situation following the Disney scandal, FOX resorted to the claim of "protecting Atatürk," a move that only further intensified public criticism.