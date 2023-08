U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said early on Friday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy said he thanked Biden for his Ukraine Independence Day greetings and support in the conflict with Russia.

"Together, we prove that freedom and independence are worth fighting for," he said in a statement.