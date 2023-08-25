Pacific leaders split on Fukushima water release as protests continue

Environmental groups rallied in Fiji and New Zealand on Friday to protest Japan's release of treated cooling water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.



Japan dispatched the first batch of treated water into the Pacific Ocean through a special 1-kilometre-long pipeline on Thursday.



Protesters took to the streets in Fiji's capital Suva, while in New Zealand demonstrations were held outside Japan's Auckland-based consulate and the embassy in Wellington.



The Pacific Islands Forum - a group of 18 countries in the region - has not yet formally decided if they are for or against the discharge.



On Friday, Forum Secretary General Henry Puna said he had "placed the highest priority" on the issue.



Palau, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia have publicly backed Japan, while Vanuatu and Tuvalu have expressed opposition.



The Forum had urged Japan over the past three years to address any potential harm to the Pacific but had also relied on assurances the discharge would not take place if was unsafe, Puna said.



"It remains clear however that there continues to be divergent views and responses in the international community and within the Forum Membership on this issue," he added.



"These developments continue to fuel our unwavering commitment to addressing this unprecedented issue."



Puna said Foreign Ministers would meet in September, before leaders met in November to discuss the issue again.



"This will not be the first nor last time we will have to deal with these issues. I remain dedicated and committed to driving our collective interests, and I am confident that we will be able to move forward for the benefit of all states, and present and future generations who share the Pacific Ocean as our home and livelihood."



