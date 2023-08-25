Finland approves 18th defense package for Ukraine worth $105M

Finland on Friday announced it approved its 18th defense support package for Ukraine worth approximately €98 million ($105.8 million).

The combined value of all defense material delivered so far is about €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion), the Finnish government said in a statement following a decision made by President Sauli Niinisto.

The statement said that further details on the content of the package will not be disclosed for operational reasons and to "ensure that the assistance will reach its destination safely."

"The support of Finland and our allies to Ukraine remains unwavering. The core issue in terms of the future security order in Europe and in Finland is to be able to curb Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the statement further said, quoting Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Finland would approve the 18th package of defense support for his country during a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo after a meeting in Kyiv.