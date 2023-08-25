BIDEN CONGRATULATES ZELENSKYY ON UKRAINES INDEPENDENCE DAY

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

During the phone call, Biden congratulated Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Independence Day and commemorated the eighteen months since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a White House statement.

"President Biden reiterated the US commitment to support Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression for as long as it takes and to hold Russia accountable for its actions," it said.

"President Biden and President Zelenskyy discussed the commencement of training of Ukrainian fighter pilots and assurance of expedited approval for other nations to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine upon completion of training to increase Ukraine's defensive capabilities," it added.

Biden also expressed his admiration for the "bravery and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people fighting for their freedom and their secure future," said the statement.