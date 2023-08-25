Bayern to add sign languange when announcing line-up at home matches

Bayern Munich will add sign language when the team line-up is announced at home games, the Bundesliga champions said on Friday.



Starting with Sunday's game Augsburg on Sunday, players and coach Thomas Tuchel will present their names in sign language in videos on the stadium display board when the line-up is read out.



The signs were developed by fan club Red Deaf together with the Bayer as part of their "Red against Racism" initiative, the club said.



The plan is to have the women's football and basketball teams using sign language as well when announcing their line-ups.



"This joint project is intended to broaden perspectives and provide encouragement. Inclusion is an important task in our society, and sport in particular can do a lot to bring people together," Bayern president Herbet Hainer said.



The chairwoman of the Red Deaf fan club, Martina Bechtold, said it's been "a pleasure for us to have developed signs for the players of FC Bayern. FC Bayern is a big family and we now feel even more a part of this community through this joint project."



