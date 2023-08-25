1,200 campers evacuated overnight in southern Germany storms

Heavy storms in the south of Germany led to the evacuation of around 1,200 people overnight at two campsites on Lake Constance at the Swiss border.



Several trees fell at a campsite in Lindau, injuring six people, one of them seriously. Around 900 people were evacuated overnight.



A campsite in Friedrichshafen was also evacuated, with around 300 people spending the night in a gymnasium, a police spokesperson said on Friday. No injuries were reported there.



Meanwhile, numerous bikers were caught in the storm at a motorbikers' gathering in Nördlingen, Swabia. Ten people were injured by flying debris, the police said. Three of them were hospitalized.



In several regions in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, regional rail services were closed - mainly due to fallen trees.



German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said considerable delays are to be expected.



Individual sections of Munich's city train were still closed after a complete shutdown during the night, Deutsche Bahn said early on Friday morning.



It will continue to be stormy in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg on Friday. According to the forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD), there may be thunderstorms during the day and on Friday night, in some places even severe storms with rain, hail and gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.



