Zelensky rejects Western criticism of deployed forces' distribution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed back against Western criticism of the distribution of his armed forces in the fight against Russian forces.



"Does any expert know how many people, how many occupiers are in the east? About 200,000!" Zelensky said at a press conference in Kiev on Wednesday, responding to a report in the New York Times.



The Times report cited US military officials and other Western official as expressing the view that Kiev was concentrating too few units in Ukraine's south. That is why the hoped-for advance towards the Sea of Azov is stalling, they said, advising Kiev to change tactics.



The Ukrainian leader said the Russian army was only waiting for Ukraine to neglect the protection of some sections of the front to immediately advance in the east.



"We will not give up Kharkiv, the Donbass, Pavlohrad or Dnipro. And that is a good thing," the president said.



The current front in the east and south of Ukraine is about 800 kilometres long. In addition, the Ukrainian army has to defend other sections of the border with Russia, for example near Kharkiv and Sumy, and guard the long border with Belarus.



