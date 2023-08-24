US STRONGLY CONDEMNS NORTH KOREAS SPACE LAUNCH USING MISSILE TECH

he US strongly condemned North Korea's space launch using ballistic missile technology in a statement late Wednesday.

The launch "is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond, despite its failure," said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

The space launch involved technologies that are related to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile program and President Joe Biden's national security team is assessing the situation with allies and partners, the statement said.

"We urge all countries to condemn this launch and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations," it said, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

"The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement."

"The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and the defense of our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies," the statement said.

North Korea on Thursday conducted the second launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, which ended in failure due to an error in the rocket's "emergency blasting system" during the third stage of flight, according to state media.

The Malligyong-1 satellite was aboard a new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County of North Phyongan Province, Pyongyang-based KCNA News reported.

North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration said it would conduct a third reconnaissance satellite launch in October.

Pyongyang initially launched the new Chollima-1 rocket in late May carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite, but it crashed into the sea.

