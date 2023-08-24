US approves potential $500M sale of F-16 infrared systems to Taiwan

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and related equipment to Taiwan at an estimated cost of $500 million, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Congress was notified earlier in the day of the possible sale, it said in a statement.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," said the statement.

In March, the Biden administration approved an arms sale package worth around $619 million to Taiwan, which included F-16 munitions and related equipment.

China has repeatedly urged Washington to halt any military engagement with or arms sales to Taiwan. It has also sanctioned American defense contractors for selling weapons to the island nation.














