SECOND SHOOTING DEATH IN NIMES FOLLOWS MONDAYS KILLING OF BOY

Just days after a 10-year-old boy was shot dead in the southern French city of Nimes, allegedly during a drug deal, a man was shot in the stomach early Thursday and died, police said.



Police said the man was known to them, but they did not elaborate. The victim's age was not revealed but he is believed to be around 19. The incident took place in the Pissevin neighbourhood - the same area where the boy was killed.



Earlier this week, a 10-year-old bystander was shot dead, allegedly during a deal between drug traffickers, according to the newspaper Le Monde.



The boy was sitting in the back seat of an uncle's car late on Monday evening when a shooting occurred in the high-rise neighbourhood, the paper said. The uncle was injured and taken by car to hospital, but the boy died on the way there. Another child in the car was unharmed.



On Wednesday, France's Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne gave assurances that the government would take decisive action against drug-related crime and its consequences.



"We will be relentless in bringing back the security legitimately expected by the residents of this neighbourhood," she told France Bleu radio.



"I'm fully aware that there are a certain number of neighbourhoods where drug trafficking can make life completely impossible for residents, with the fear that can create."



