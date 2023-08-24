 Contact Us
News World Russia's Putin thanks South Africa's Ramaphosa for work on BRICS expansion

Russia's Putin thanks South Africa's Ramaphosa for work on BRICS expansion

Reuters WORLD
Published August 24,2023
Subscribe
RUSSIAS PUTIN THANKS SOUTH AFRICAS RAMAPHOSA FOR WORK ON BRICS EXPANSION

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for handling the summit of the BRICS group of nations and for his efforts to expand the bloc.

BRICS has decided to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the group, which currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Putin was speaking via video link at the closing news conference of the three-day summit held in Johannesburg.