Russia says it downed Ukrainian drones in its Bryansk, Kaluga regions

Russia's Defense Ministry said early Thursday that its air defense systems had thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to carry out attacks with aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Bryansk and Kaluga regions.

Ukraine attempted a "terrorist attack" on Russian territory with the UAVs at night, the ministry said in a statement.

Two Ukrainian UAVs were shot down in the Bryansk region and one UAV was downed in the Kaluga region, the statement added.

Drone strikes inside Russia have dramatically increased in recent months, notably in Moscow and the country's regions bordering Ukraine, with authorities accusing Kyiv of being behind them.

Though Kyiv has not claimed responsibility, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in late July that the attacks on Russian territory are an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process."















